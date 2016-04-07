Security Jam 2016 is coming!

Dear friends and readers,

I’m writing to encourage you to join me in registering for Friends of Europe’s Security Jam, a massive online brainstorm which from April 25-28 will gather thousands of experts on security, development and human rights from around the world. You can take part for 15 minutes or 77 hours on topics such as fighting terrorism and transnational criminal networks, how to gear our police and military forces towards 21st century conflicts, and how to build new global partnership to reflect a changed world.

Watch this short video for more information.

Over 35 high-level personalities and many more (see www.securityjam.org) will be online to share their perspective, including:

· Wided Bouchamaoui , 2015 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and President of the Tunisian Union of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA)

, 2015 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and President of the Tunisian Union of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) · General Philip M. Breedlove , NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of U.S. European Command

, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of U.S. European Command · Jaap de Hoop Scheffer , former NATO Secretary General and Trustee of Friends of Europe

, former NATO Secretary General and Trustee of Friends of Europe · Elisabeth Guigou , President of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the French National Assembly

, President of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the French National Assembly · Peter Hultqvist , Swedish Minister of Defence

, Swedish Minister of Defence · Marina Kaljurand , Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs

, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs · Irene Khan , Director General of the International Development Law Organization and former Secretary General of Amnesty International

, Director General of the International Development Law Organization and former Secretary General of Amnesty International · Joanne Liu , President of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)

, President of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) · Didier Reynders , Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs

, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs · Michael Roth , German Minister of State for Europe

, German Minister of State for Europe · Maria Zakharova , Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

, Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs · Lamberto Zannier , Secretary General of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)

, Secretary General of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) · Leila Zerrougui , United Nations Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflicts

, United Nations Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflicts · Carl Bildt, Former Swedish Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trustee of Friends of Europe

The Jam’s results will feed into the EU’s new Global Strategy on Foreign and Security Policy and NATO Summit in Warsaw, and will be distributed to decision-makers globally.

You can follow the Jam on

Linkedin

Twitter

Facebook

I look forward to seeing you online in April!

Flavio Gori