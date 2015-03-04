REAPPRAISING GLOBAL SECURITY 10 key recommendations

Launch of the Security Jam report

The Security Jam report ‘Reappraising global security: 10 key recommendations’ was officially presented today, Wednesday 4 March, to General Philip Breedlove, NATO Supreme Allied Commander in Europe and Ambassador Alain Le Roy, Secretary General of the European External Action Service in Brussels.

Time was when foreign policy and security doctrines were the preserve of a few. That was before the information revolution.

Imagine a conversation in which several thousand minds grapple with the same set of problems within the space of a few days. That’s what the 2014 Security Jam achieved, bringing together almost 2,300 participants from 129 countries, delivering 10 concrete recommendations on how Jens Stoltenberg and Federica Mogherini might begin their respective mandates.

The recommendations ranged from the creation of a new security framework for the Middle East to building resilience against asymmetric threats, engaging more women in intelligence operations and setting up an international ‘Cyberpol’ agency.

Download Report

This article was firstly published here.